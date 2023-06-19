Ukrainian servicemen fire a T-80 main battle tank captured earlier from Russian troops, in a field near the front line town of Bakhmut

Ukrainian servicemen of the 30th Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi Separate Mechanized Brigade fire from a T-80 main battle tank captured earlier from Russian troops, in a field near the front line town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 19, 2023. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS

 RFE/RL/SERHII NUZHNENKO

KYIV -- Ukraine said on Monday it had driven Russian forces out of an eighth village in its two-week-old counteroffensive, a settlement on a heavily fortified part of the front line near the most direct route to the country's Azov Sea coast.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces had retaken Piatykhatky and advanced by up to 4.3 miles into Russian lines in two weeks, capturing 44 square miles of land.