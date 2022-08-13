Ukrainian serviceman prepares a D-30 howitzer for fire near a frontline in Mykolaiv region

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares a D-30 howitzer for fire near a frontline in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine on Saturday.

 REUTERS

KYIV — Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at an occupied nuclear plant in the south of the country or use it as a base to shoot from, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over multiple recent incidents of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia facility, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Russian troops captured the station early in the war.