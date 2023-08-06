Celebration of the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, attends a celebration of the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Saturday in an unknown location.

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE handout

KYIV — Ukraine is seeing “significant results” from U.S. and German air defense systems, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, despite waves of Russian air strikes that Kyiv says targeted civilians and residential buildings.

Russia reported it had shot down a drone heading for Moscow in the third such attack in a week, while officials on both sides said Ukraine had struck two bridges linking Crimea to the mainland.