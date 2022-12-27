FILE PHOTO: Spasskaya Tower is seen through trees, decorated for Christmas and New Year celebrations in the Red Square in Moscow

 EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS

MOSCOW - The Christmas markets are in full swing and gleaming ice sculptures greet visitors to Gorky Park, but some Muscovites admit they are struggling to feel festive ahead of traditional New Year celebrations.

In street interviews in the center of the capital, some also said they were noticing the scarcity of Western goods this year as they shopped for food and gifts.

Women look at a mobile phone at a Christmas market on Manezh Square in Moscow

