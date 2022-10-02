CARACAS, Venezuela - The Venezuelan government freed seven Americans detained in the country, including five oil executives, in exchange for two family members of President Nicolás Maduro jailed in the United States on drug convictions since 2015.

The swap, the largest arranged by the Biden administration, came after months of secret talks. The president approved the exchange a few weeks ago, according to senior administration officials but it took time to work through the mechanics, which unfolded Saturday when planes left from the U.S. and from Venezuela carrying the prisoners to an unnamed third country where the swap took place.