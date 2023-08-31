V.I. Police have gone silent after announcing that 42-year-old New Hampshire woman Jamie Cail died following an accidental fentanyl overdose on St. John.
Police have not answered further questions about the case, including whether Cail consumed any other drugs on the night she was found unresponsive in her home.
Fentanyl is typically added to other substances, and recreational drug users often unknowingly consume lethal quantities of the dangerous opioid.
It's unclear whether police are engaging in any harm reduction initiatives, such as randomly testing quantities of seized drugs for fentanyl .
But Cail's family members are reportedly skeptical of the police department's conclusion, and told insider.com that the former champion swimmer was not a drug user, and they have post mortem photos they believe show that Cail was beaten.
A reporter with insider.com reviewed the photos and showed them to forensic pathologist and former New York City chief medical examiner Michael Baden. He said that the images show "trauma" that occurred before the woman's death, but that it is not definitive "evidence of a beating or a cause of death," according to an article published on the website Tuesday.
The case began on Feb. 21, when Cail was declared dead on arrival at Myrah Keating Smith clinic.
Cail's boyfriend told police he left a local bar just after midnight to check on Cail, and discovered her on the floor at her home in Estate Adrian. Police said that "once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the woman succumbed to her ailment."
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte told The V.I. Daily News in March that the Criminal Investigation Bureau was still waiting for the results of a toxicology report to determine Cail's cause and manner of death.
On Aug 25, Dratte said the Medical Examiner's autopsy report stated that Cail's cause of death is "Fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content."
The manner of death was accidental, according to the report.
Dratte has not responded to to further questions about the case.
While communities on the mainland have been battling the fentanyl epidemic for years, Cail is only the second individual to reportedly die in the territory after ingesting fentanyl.
The first death occurred on April 28, 2021, when 30-year-old Rachel "Starchild" Atnip was found dead at her home on St. Thomas.
Her death led to a criminal investigation that identified a man named Elijah Hakim as the source of fentanyl-laced pills, which he had been importing from Atlanta, Georgia.
A federal jury found 36-year-old Hakim guilty of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and he was sentenced in March to seven years in prison.
Police have not said if they are investigating the source of the fentanyl that led to Cail's death.
Investigators meantime are still awaiting toxicology results to determine the cause of death of another woman living on St. John, 22-year-old Lily Ledbetter, who was found unresponsive at her home in Estate Enighed on June 6.
The territory does not have a crime lab capable of performing toxicology tests, and police often have to wait months for the FBI to analyze samples on the mainland and report back the results.
In response to questions from The Daily News after Atnip's death, the Health Department confirmed that local emergency medical technicians are trained to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose. EMTs are also equipped with and trained to use Narcan, the life-saving drug that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose.
Anyone who witnesses or may be experiencing a drug overdose is urged to call 911 and get help immediately.
