The U.S. Virgin Islands asked a U.S. court to order Barclays Plc to turn over documents related to the relationship its former chief executive officer Jes Staley had with sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The U.S. territory is seeking the documents for use in a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co., which it accuses of “turning a blind eye” to Epstein’s sex-trafficking on his private island.