FILE PHOTO: Russian Wagner fighters pull out of Rostov-on-Don

FILE PHOTO: Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group, including Dmitry Chekov (in the middle, with face uncovered), pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023.  

 ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

TBILISI - The Wagner Group mercenaries who seized the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday in a failed mutiny included at least three convicted criminals, a Reuters review of facial recognition software, court records and social media showed.

Almost all of the fighters who took part in the gravest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule to date had their faces covered and so could not be identified.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Wagner fighters start pulling out of Rostov-on-Don

FILE PHOTO: Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group, including Roman Yamalutdinov (L), pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023.  