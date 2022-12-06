Aftermath of shelling in Donetsk

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at market stalls hit by shelling in the Russian-controlled section of Ukraine Tuesday.

 REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Attacks on airfields deep inside Russia will have struck a powerful psychological blow, senior Western officials said on Tuesday, saying it meant Moscow would have to think much more carefully about how to keep its long-range bombers safe.

The Engels air base, near the city of Saratov and at least 372 miles from the nearest Ukrainian territory, and two other airfields have been hit in the last two days by drone attacks. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks but has celebrated them, and Russia retaliated with a “massive strike on Ukraine’s military control system.”