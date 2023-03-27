Israelis protest in Jerusalem

Israelis protest during a demonstration after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

 ILAN ROSENBERG

WASHINGTON -- The United States welcomes the decision on Monday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay a decision on divisive plans for a judicial overhaul until next month, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Netanyahu on Monday delayed a decision on bitterly contested plans for a judicial overhaul until next month amid fears that the country's worst national crisis in years could fracture his coalition or escalate into violence.