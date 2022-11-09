FILE PHOTO: U.S. basketball star Griner on her way to penal colony, lawyers say

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner appears on a screen via video link from the detention centre before a court hearing to consider an appeal against her prison sentence, in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, Russia October 25, 2022.  

 EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who has been detained in Russia since February, is being moved to a Russian penal colony - a type of prison facility known for its brutal living conditions - her legal team said Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was arrested at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow on Feb. 17 and accused of entering Russia with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is illegal in Russia. She pleaded guilty to carrying the cartridges, saying it was an "honest mistake." She was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison in August, and a judge rejected her appeal late last month.