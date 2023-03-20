Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

Chinese leader Xi Jinping landed in Russia on Monday for a much-anticipated three-day state visit, taking a joint stand with President Vladimir Putin against the West even as the Russian leader stands accused by the International Criminal Court of war crimes in Ukraine.

The two men, each positioned as "leader for life" of a nuclear power, celebrated their "no limits" relationship in Beijing together in early 2022, just weeks before Putin ordered his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and they have met about 40 times. But Monday's visit, the first by Xi since the invasion, represents a display of tacit support by China for the war, and a personal triumph for Putin, who is eager to show he is not isolated on the international stage.