Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, walks past honour guards and members of a military band during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at an airport in Moscow, Russia, March 20, 2023.
KOMMERSANT PHOTO/VIA REUTERS
Chinese leader Xi Jinping landed in Russia on Monday for a much-anticipated three-day state visit, taking a joint stand with President Vladimir Putin against the West even as the Russian leader stands accused by the International Criminal Court of war crimes in Ukraine.
The two men, each positioned as "leader for life" of a nuclear power, celebrated their "no limits" relationship in Beijing together in early 2022, just weeks before Putin ordered his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and they have met about 40 times. But Monday's visit, the first by Xi since the invasion, represents a display of tacit support by China for the war, and a personal triumph for Putin, who is eager to show he is not isolated on the international stage.
Xi's plane arrived at Vnukovo International Airport just southwest of the Russian capital, at approximately 1 p.m. local time Monday. Initial talks were scheduled to begin later that afternoon.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the leaders would discuss the prospects for peace "one way or another" and that Ukraine would "undoubtedly be on the agenda."
Ahead of the meeting, the two leaders each published articles - Xi's carried in Rossiyskaya Gazeta; Putin's in the People's Daily - in which they denounced what they portrayed as U.S.-led Western hegemony, and arrogance.
Putin attacked the United States directly in his article. "The U.S.'s policy of simultaneously deterring Russia and China, as well as all those who do not bend to American dictation, is getting ever more fierce and aggressive," Putin wrote. "The international security and cooperation architecture is being dismantled. Russia has been labeled an 'immediate threat' and China a 'strategic competitor.'"
Xi merely alluded to Washington, writing: "The international community is well aware that no country in the world is superior to all others. There is no universal model of government and there is no world order where the decisive word belongs to a single country. Solidarity and peace on the planet without splits and upheavals meet the common interests of all mankind."
Xi and Putin are expected to discuss opportunities to build their bilateral partnership, including greater economic cooperation, which has soared over the past year and become increasingly vital to Russia amid the bite of Western sanctions and punitive measures against Russian energy exports. In 2022, Chinese exports to Russia increased by 12.8 percent, while Russian exports to China of crude oil increased, in dollar terms, by 44 percent and exports of gas rose by more than 100 percent.
The leaders may also address Russia's need for lethal weapons from China, as the war in Ukraine stalls and Kyiv awaits deliveries of more powerful and sophisticated weapons from the West, including battle tanks and air defenses.
China professes to be neutral in the war, but Xi has not condemned Russia's invasion or Putin's effort to annex four Ukrainian regions in a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and international law.
Xi is expected to raise to a 12-point peace plan he put forward last month, which called for an end to "unilateral sanctions" but notably did not demand Russia's withdrawal from occupied Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed openness to speaking with Xi but has vowed to reclaim all occupied lands.
Xi's trip, while delivering Putin a much-needed distraction from Russia's failures on the battlefield, also highlights his country's growing dependence on China, one of its few remaining allies and partners.
"We have high expectations for the upcoming talks," Putin wrote in the People's Daily article. "We have no doubt that they will give a new powerful impetus to our bilateral cooperation in its entirety. This is also a great opportunity for me to meet with my good old friend with whom we enjoy the warmest relationship."
Meanwhile, Xi wrote that the visit aimed to strengthen the countries' "friendship, cooperation and peace."
"I am ready, together with President Vladimir Putin, to outline new plans and measures in the name of opening up new prospects for China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," he wrote.
Over the weekend, Putin made a surprise trip to the occupied city of Mariupol, once again staking his claim to invaded Ukrainian lands. Russian forces all but destroyed the city during a months-long siege before seizing it last spring.
Ukrainians reacted with anger and dismay to the visit, noting that Putin is accused by the International Criminal Court of illegally taking Ukrainian thousands children to Russia, many of whom came from Mariupol.
Xi is also expected to speak to Zelensky following his Russia trip, which will be capped by a formal state dinner at the Kremlin.
A spokesman for Zelensky, Serhiy Nykyforov, said Friday that "there are no specific agreements" about when the call would take place but that "the work is in progress."
"This topic, among others, was discussed by foreign ministers of Ukraine and China," Nykyforov wrote in a text message.