Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the country to accelerate fundamental scientific research so it can become self-reliant in critical technologies, capping a series of government proclamations in past days about the need to counter Washington's sanctions on everything from semiconductors to software.

The government should provide more policy support for research efforts and strengthen the nation's "strategic technology power," Xi said in a Politburo group study, Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday. Xi also ordered the increased use of homegrown alternatives to replace foreign technologies, pledging more funding and tax stimulus to key research institutes.