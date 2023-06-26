Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Xi Jinping's gamble on a "no limits" friendship with Vladimir Putin has looked like it could backfire. This weekend's brief uprising against Moscow again underscored the risks facing the Chinese leader.

China gave a vote of confidence in Putin on Sunday, noting the Russian president's strong relationship with Xi while saying it was necessary to "safeguard the common interests of both sides" amid a "complex and severe international situation." Asked directly about Putin's deal with Wagner chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin, China's Foreign Ministry said it supports Russia's bid to maintain "national stability" in dealing with an "internal affair."