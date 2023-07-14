REVELSTOKE, British Columbia - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday paid tribute to a young firefighter killed while battling a forest blaze in British Columbia, as wildfires continue to rage across the country and the western province requested an extra 1,000 international firefighters.

The B.C. General Employees' Union announced the death of the firefighter in a statement late on Thursday. The woman had been tackling a fire outside the town of Revelstoke, around 310 miles (500 km) northeast of Vancouver, the union said.