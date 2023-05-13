Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Pope Francis shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday at the Vatican.

 REUTERSVIA VATICAN MEDIA

VATICAN CITY — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Pope Francis on Saturday to back Kyiv’s peace plan, and the pope indicated the Vatican would help in the repatriation of Ukrainian children taken by Russians.

“It is a great honor,” Zelenskyy told Francis, putting his hand to his heart and bowing his head as he greeted the 86-year-old pope, who stood with a cane.