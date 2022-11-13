Local resident hugs a Ukrainian serviceman after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson

 VALENTYN OGIRENKO

KHERSON, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out.

"Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.