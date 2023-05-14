Ukraine's President Zelenskiy is awarded Germany's Charlemagne Prize

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the award ceremony of the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen 2023 to the President and the people of Ukraine on May 14, 2023 in Aachen, Germany. The International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen is the oldest and best-known prize awarded for work done in the service of European unification. Zelensky and the People of Ukraine are given the prize for "fighting to defend not only the sovereignty of their country and the lives of its citizens, but also Europe and European values". Federico Gambarini/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV/BERLIN -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday Kyiv and its allies could make a Russian defeat "irreversible" as early as this year as he secured a bumper new military package on a trip to Germany.

The visit formed part of a whirlwind weekend tour of several key European allies to drum up military and financial support ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces.