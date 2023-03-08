FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to visit Ukraine, amid a growing divide among GOP lawmakers over whether the United States should continue to support the country's efforts to fight off Russian invasion.

Zelensky noted that other lawmakers have visited Ukraine to witness what war has done to the country and to see firsthand "the supply routes, every shell, every bullet, every dollar [of aid]," Zelensky told CNN's Wolf Blitzer, according to a preview clip of the interview aired Wednesday morning.