Alberta Leeman’s family has spent 43 years looking for closure after her mysterious disappearance in 1978.
On Friday morning, the Gorham woman’s daughter and grandchildren gathered along the edge of the Connecticut River in Lancaster as a New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team searched a silt-filled Pontiac LeMans found overturned in water 14 feet deep.
After decades of wondering if she was dead or alive, they hoped to finally get some answers.
“You never give up,” said her daughter, Nancy McLain.
The day-long search in the area of the car that authorities believe belonged to Leeman resulted in the discovery of human remains, Fish and Game Lt. Robert Mancini Jr. confirmed early Friday evening.
The remains have not yet been positively identified, but the discovery is the closest Leeman’s family has come to ending the decades of pain they’ve endured. They have spent years following up on possible sightings and reports of human remains found elsewhere — only to learn that they weren’t related to Leeman’s disappearance.
Her granddaughter, Roxanne McLain, was 16 when she vanished. She and other family members live in Gilman, Vt., which is just a few miles away from the site of the submerged car.
At the time, her grandmother was living 40 miles away in Gorham.
“We never thought she was here. They had looked in Maine. They were getting sightings in New Hampshire. … The sightings were terrible at the time. They spotted her everywhere,” said Roxanne, who is Nancy McLain’s daughter.
Leeman’s family learned Thursday night that a vehicle registered to Leeman was found last week by a Fish and Game remote-operated vehicle with an underwater camera and sonar team during training.
Mancini said a dive team conducted an initial search of the river Wednesday and matched the vehicle. The license plate had fallen off, but was still sitting nearby.
The exhaustive search was the result of efforts by Fish and Game Conservation Officer Joe Canfield, who found a vehicle submerged in the Androscoggin River in the Errol area a few years ago using the specialized technology.
Since then, he learned about Leeman’s case and has undertaken regular search missions in the Androscoggin and Connecticut rivers along areas close to the roadway, Mancini said.
“He’s taken time, along with other team members on the sonar team, and they’ve taken their training days to come up here and search portions of the river. And last week they came with that sonar and the underwater camera, and they were working on this and they had a hit on the sonar,” said Mancini, who described the missions as “training with a purpose.”
Mancini added that the “grit and resiliency that officer Canfield and his team have shown in respect to this case is really incredible.”
It’s not known whether the car will eventually be pulled out or remain on the bottom of the river.
Officials said the circumstances surrounding how the vehicle ended up in the river — just south of the Lunenburg, Vt./Lancaster covered bridge — are unknown, but New Hampshire and Vermont State Police continue to investigate.
When Leeman first disappeared, her family wondered if something suspicious had happened.
“Your mind goes that way anyway. They got suspicious about where she could have gone. She could have been taken. Everything was left at home, except for herself and her car, so it looked suspicious,” Roxanne said.
Even her purse was left at home along with a cup of coffee on the table.
Granddaughter Stacey Carri, 63, said she was living in Florida at the time and authorities checked her place to make sure she wasn’t hiding her.
“That was the hardest part for me,” she said.
While they knew it was unlikely, they always held out hope that she might be found alive. But when the river search began Friday, they were hoping that some clues would be found.
“If they don’t find any bones, then there’s no closure. Then she’s still missing,” Roxanne said.
If her remains were found, Leeman’s daughter, Nancy, said they would no longer have to worry about her.
“She’s at peace and when they get her we’re going to take care of her with my dad,” she said.