Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two young teens from Exeter who apparently took off together in a vehicle sometime Friday morning.
Jenna Smith, 14, was last seen about 1:45 a.m. on Friday at her 17 Brentwood Road home, according to a news release. She’s 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, with blue eyes and hair recently dyed black.
Jonathan Wood, 15, was last seen at 10 Myrtle St., about 10 p.m. on Thursday, police said. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Exeter police said the pair are believed to be together and may be driving a grey 2016 Honda CRV with New Hampshire registration 1916409. The vehicle has a Honda Barn decal on the rear hatch.
Police said Jenna Smith wears black glasses, a silver chain with a cross and a silver chain with a paw print charm, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a pink and blue swirl pattern on the front, and black pants.
Jonathan Wood wears a thick silver chain and a diamond stud earring in each ear, police said. He was last known to be wearing a black motorcycle-style jacket and Nike sneakers, and was carrying an orange and black duffel bag.
The teens are students in Exeter Region Cooperative School District, where Superintendent Dr. David Ryan on Friday issued a statement thanking police and other agencies for their swift response to the missing kids.
“Our thoughts are with the Smith and Wood families, and we hope Jenna and Jonathan are quickly found safe and come home soon,” Ryan said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the missing students to call 603-772-1212 or dial 911.