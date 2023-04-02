Fidelity Investments workers pack supplies for Boys & Girls Club

Packing supplies for the Boys & Girls Club

More than 200 employees at Fidelity Investments assembled snack packs and school supply kits for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua on March 23 at the company’s Merrimack campus. The event was part of the company’s Fidelity Cares volunteer efforts to benefit the community.

