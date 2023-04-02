Fidelity Investments workers pack supplies for Boys & Girls Club
More than 200 employees at Fidelity Investments assembled snack packs and school supply kits for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua on March 23 at the company’s Merrimack campus. The event was part of the company’s Fidelity Cares volunteer efforts to benefit the community.
Superchi named COO of Littleton Regional Healthcare
Koren Superchi was appointed the new chief operating operator of Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Superchi will continue to serve as LRH’s chief nursing officer.
Superchi’s career at LRH began in 1996 as a registered nurse in the obstetrics unit. She has served as obstetrics nurse manager, clinical director of inpatient services, and interim Chief Nursing Officer over the years. Most recently, she held the positions of chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services at LRH since 2017.
Clark named executive director of RiverWoods
RiverWoods has chosen Julie Clark as the new executive director for RiverWoods Exeter.
Clark brings over 22 years of experience as a multi-family housing professional to the role, most recently for The Dolben Company in Woburn, Mass. Starting as a leasing consultant at Dolben, she worked her way up to become a property manager.
Del Tufo joins Plan NH
Alissa Del Tufo has joined Plan NH as the organization’s first program manager, primarily focused on the InvestNH municipal planning and zoning grant program.
Del Tufo has a background in engineering, business, and project management. She is a selectwoman in Raymond, and has previously served on the planning board, zoning board and the CIP and historic district commissions in Raymond.
Four board members join Friends Forever International
Christine Dwyer,Bob Gibson, Darcy Peyser and Steve Falci have joined the board of Friends Forever International.
Dwyer, senior vice president of RMC Research, brings her experience in policy consultation, research, evaluation, and technical assistance, as well as her community service accomplishments to FFI.
Gibson, president of Constrata Inc., has held senior positions at Oracle, Micros, and Jolt throughout his career. With the founder of FFI, Bob Raiche, as his mentor growing up, Bob is passionate about FFI’s work.
Peyser, an attorney at Durbin Law Offices in Portsmouth is a UNH and University of Maine graduate. She looks forward to helping FFI’s supporters assist the organization on a generational level through her expertise in estate planning.
Falci, head of Systematic and Multi-Asset Strategies at Impax Management, is a longtime admirer of FFI’s mission to build and connect empathetic leaders.
