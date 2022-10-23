SolutionHealth named the Honorable Clifford R. Kinghorn, senior status circuit court judge, as chair of its board of trustees. Kinghorn is a six-year member of the boards for Southern New Hampshire Health, which includes Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Foundation Medical Partners. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart.
Bobbie D. Bagley and Joseph Leahy have joined the board of trustees.
Bagley joined the mayor’s cabinet as the director of public health and community services in March 2016. She has 25 years of experience in public health.
Leahy joined Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in December 1997 as a staff emergency medicine physician and held several leadership positions prior to his appointment as associate vice president of emergency medicine. Leahy continues to treat patients in the emergency department at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Forest Society honors Rydstrom of Hollis
Lorin Rydstrom of Hollis was honored by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests with its Conservationist of the Year Award at its 121st annual meeting on Sept. 24. Rydstrom was honored in recognition of his longtime career as a founder of Seaboard International Forest Products, his personal dedication to conserving New Hampshire’s working forests and special places, and his leadership in supporting conservation work across the state.
Ledyard announces new leadership
Ledyard National Bank recently announced that Kathy LeClair has joined Ledyard Financial Advisors as senior vice president and director of its private banking division. Also joining Ledyard Financial Advisors is Ela Feaster, who will serve as one of Ledyard’s private banking relationship managers.
LeClair, of Chester, spent more than 25 years with TD Bank in the retail sector and for the past 18 years worked with TD Wealth Management as a senior relationship manager.
Feaster, of Sanbornton, joins Ledyard from TD Bank, where she was the Concord branch manager. She was also a branch manager in Tilton.
Planned Parenthood of Northern NE names new president
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England recently announced Judith Selzer as CEO and president. Selzer previously served as chief strategy officer for Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey and as executive director for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey. Prior to Planned Parenthood, Selzer co-founded the Women’s Foundation of Florida.
Ranieri joins Bangor Savings Bank
as loan officer
Mark Ranieri joined Bangor Savings Bank as a mortgage loan officer. Ranieri most recently worked as a senior loan originator with Waterstone Mortgage Corp. He is a graduate of Merrimack College, where he earned his B.S. in accounting and finance and an MBA.
LONDON — Rishi Sunak looked set to become Britain’s next prime minister after Boris Johnson withdrew from the contest Sunday, saying that although he had enough support to make the final ballot he realized the country and the Conservative Party needed unity.
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is too much of a coward to obey a subpoena from Congress compelling him to testify to a special committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.
MADRID — Sheep replaced cars on the streets of Madrid Sunday as shepherds following ancient herding routes led their flocks through the center of the Spanish capital to southerly pastures for winter grazing.