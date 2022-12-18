The 2022 Easterseals New Hampshire David P. Goodwin Lifetime Commitment Award granted Port City Pretzels the company of the year. Each year, Easterseals honors a company that shows exceptional dedication to disability inclusion. Port City Pretzels was founded in 2015 and has since committed to hiring employees with disabilities while creating an inclusive workplace. Owner Suzanne Foley has more than doubled her workforce over the last three years.
Braseth joins Colliers
Tim Braseth joined the Portsmouth team of Colliers, a commercial real estate services company. Braseth recently returned to his native New Hampshire from Los Angeles, where he spent the last 18 years in real estate. With his companies, ArtCraft Homes and ArtCraft Development, he bought, renovated, and resold dozens of luxury properties throughout Los Angeles. As a commercial developer, he repositioned eight light industrial buildings into offices, restaurants, and brew-pubs along West Adams’ Jefferson Boulevard.
Tanner joins PBS board
Michael Tanner Jr. of Bedford joined the New Hampshire PBS Board of Directors. Tanner brings a global perspective to his board duties, having served as an engineer on projects worldwide, including Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Tanner currently serves as a program manager, F-15 International at BAE Systems in Nashua, where he initiates and executes projects and manages personnel.
Editors named at NH Magazine
McLean Communications, a subsidiary of Yankee Publishing Inc., recently appointed Emily Heidt as new managing editor of New Hampshire Magazine. Heidt, who has been with McLean Communications for more than five years, previously was associate editor. Heidt will also serve as managing editor of New Hampshire Home Magazine.
McLean Communications also recently added Caleb Jagoda as assistant editor of New Hampshire Magazine. Prior to joining McLean Communications, Jagoda was a freelance writer. He recently co-founded Neon Snooze Magazine, a triannual magazine that features creators and artists across New England.
DuPont joins Littleton Regional Healthcare
Emily DuPont joined Littleton Regional Healthcare as diabetes nurse educator. Most recently, DuPont served as the diabetes nurse educator at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in its Outpatient Endocrinology Clinic. DuPont received her associate of science in nursing from New Hampshire Technical Institute. She graduated summa cum laude with her bachelor of science in nursing from Granite State College in 2021. She is pursuing her master of science in nursing healthcare education from Granite State College.
McQuillen appointed to REDC committee
Terrie McQuillen was appointed to the Regional Economic Development Center’s credit committee. McQuillen serves as senior vice president of credit administration at Merrimack County Savings Bank. McQuillen assists the nonprofit in reviewing small business loan applications and recommending appropriate terms and conditions for each application.
The Merrimack recently purchased $50,000 in tax credits from the REDC to help expand capital to the New Hampshire New Americans Loan Fund, which provides assistance to recent immigrants of New Hampshire, allowing them to open or grow their businesses.
RISK MANAGEMENT in business and life is far more than a financial discipline. We practice it every day. Crossing the street is not risk free. We need to get to the other side. Running across an interstate is high risk in getting to the other side.
VATICAN CITY — Rev. Frank Pavone, a leader of the U.S. anti-abortion movement and a strong supporter of former president Donald Trump, has been dismissed from the Catholic priesthood for “blasphemous” social media posts and disobedience to bishops.
Early in the pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly praised President Donald Trump for the expedited development and rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. The governor's office pushed for $480 million in pandemic resources, including media campaigns promoting the shots, according to stat…
LOWELL, Mass. — A 21-year-old man who police said is on probation after he was arrested in Tewksbury more than a year ago was accused of possessing a firearm during a disturbance at a bakery in The Acre neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.
ROME - Pope Francis revealed in a new interview published on Sunday that after he was elected in 2013 he signed a letter of resignation to be used if someday severe and permanent health problems made it impossible to carry out his duties.