Port City Pretzels honored with award

Suzanne Foley

Suzanne Foley

The 2022 Easterseals New Hampshire David P. Goodwin Lifetime Commitment Award granted Port City Pretzels the company of the year. Each year, Easterseals honors a company that shows exceptional dedication to disability inclusion. Port City Pretzels was founded in 2015 and has since committed to hiring employees with disabilities while creating an inclusive workplace. Owner Suzanne Foley has more than doubled her workforce over the last three years.

Tim Braseth

BRASETH
Michael Tanner

TANNER
Caleb Jagoda

JAGODA
Emily DuPont

DuPONT
Terrie McQuillen

MCQUILLEN