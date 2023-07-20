SPORTS-NFL-APPROVES-SALE-COMMANDERS-GROUP-1-PHI.jpg

JOSH HARRIS

 Yong Kim / PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER

NFL owners voted to unanimously approve the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris on Thursday at the JW Marriott hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL.”