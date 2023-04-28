The NFL draft is an annual exercise in prospecting and projection, more about crossing fingers than pumping fists. Front offices can study, interview, test and predict, but they cannot know. Even by those standards, the first round that unfolded Thursday night trafficked in imperfection.

From the first pick, used by the Carolina Panthers to select the slightest quarterback to ever go in the opening round, franchises didn’t draft players so much as they placed bets — including three massive ones in the form of trading up within the top 10. The four top-tier quarterbacks offered both hope and built-in arguments against their future success. The best defensive tackle carried legal issues and on-field red flags. The safest selection played a position the league has radically devalued.