Josh Allen bounced back from a rough Week 1 performance to throw for three touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 38-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York.
After matching his career high with four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble) against the Jets last Monday, Allen returned to form against Las Vegas, completing 31 of 37 passes for 274 yards.
James Cook paced the rushing attack with 123 yards on 17 carries for Buffalo (1-1), which effectively sealed the victory by maintaining possession for 12:50 of the third quarter.
The Bills opened the third with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ended when Allen found Gabe Davis for a 2-yard touchdown that made it 28-10. Davis finished with six catches for 92 yards.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 185 yards with a TD and two interceptions on 16-of-24 passing for the Raiders (1-1), who saw reigning NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs held to minus-2 yards rushing on nine carries.
Cowboys 30, Jets 10: Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes and Brandon Aubrey kicked five field goals as the Cowboys improved to 2-0.
Prescott completed 31 of 38 passes for 255 yards.
Zach Wilson hit on 12 of 27 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for New York (1-1). His highlight was a 68-yard pass-and-run connection with Garrett Wilson at the 7:12 mark of the second quarter, the first touchdown scored against Dallas in six quarters.
Davante Adams hauled in six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. He left the game late in the fourth quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit.
Chiefs 17, Jaguars 9: Patrick Mahomes passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Chiefs.
Mahomes threw touchdown passes to Skyy Moore and Travis Kelce as the Chiefs (1-1) rebounded from a season-opening 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. Mahomes completed 29 of 41 passes with one interception and Kelce caught four passes for 26 yards after missing the opener due to a hyperextended knee.
Trevor Lawrence completed 22 of 41 passes for 216 yards for the Jaguars (1-1).
Christian Kirk grabbed 11 passes for 110 yards, but fellow wideouts Zay Jones and Calvin Ridley each failed to get both feet down on end-zone throws on two occasions apiece.
Ravens 27, Bengals 24: Lamar Jackson finished 24-of-33 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 54 yards to lead the visiting Ravens (2-0).
Joe Burrow completed 27 of 41 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for Cincinnati (0-2). Burrow aggravated his right calf injury on his second touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.
The Ravens took early control with a 75-yard drive in 13 plays. Gus Edwards had three carries for 20 yards, including a 1-yard scoring plunge that capped the drive.
Falcons 25, Packers 24: Younghoe Koo hit a game-winning 25-yard field goal for the Falcons.
Bijan Robinson led the Falcons (2-0) with a team-high 124 rushing yards on 19 carries. He also added four receptions for 48 yards. Tyler Allgeier added 16 carries for 48 yards.
Quarterback Jordan Love completed 14 of 25 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns for the Packers (1-1).
AJ Dillon started in place of Aaron Jones (hamstring) and finished with 15 carries for 55 yards.
Seahawks 37, Lions 31 (OT): Geno Smith connected with Tyler Lockett on a 6-yard touchdown pass in overtime for the Seahawks (1-1).
Smith passed for 69 yards on the overtime drive after Seattle won the coin toss. Smith threw for 328 yards and two scores, both to Lockett, who caught eight passes for 59 yards.
Kenneth Walker rushed for 43 yards on 17 carries for Seattle.
Jared Goff passed for 323 yards and three touchdowns for Detroit (1-1).
Goff was picked off for the first time in 384 attempts by Tre Brown, who returned the interception 40 yards for a score.
Titans 27, Chargers 24 (OT): Ryan Tannehill passed for 246 yards and a touchdown and Nick Folk made a 41-yard field goal in overtime to lead the Titans (1-1).
Derek Henry gained 79 yards of the Titans’ 140 total yards on the ground as Tennessee found some offense one week after a limited attack in a loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Justin Herbert was 27-of-41 passing and 305 yards for the Chargers (0-2).
He connected on two touchdown passes to Keenan Allen, who had eight receptions for 111 yards. Mike Williams also had eight catches for the Chargers and 83 yards.
Buccaneers 27, Bears 17: Baker Mayfield was 26-of-34 passing for 317 yards and a touchdown and Mike Evans had six receptions for 171 yards and a score to lift Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay (2-0) outgained Chicago 437-236 behind a balanced attack that included 34 passing plays and 34 rushing plays.
Chicago fell to 0-2 while losing its 12th consecutive game dating to last season.
The Bucs sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields six times while limiting him to 211 yards on 16-of-29 passing. Fields had one touchdown and two interceptions while fumbling twice. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka had two sacks for Tampa Bay.
Colts 31, Texans 20: Gardner Minshew passed for 171 yards and a touchdown in relief of injured rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson as the Colts (1-1) defeated the Texans (0-2).
After Richardson departed with a concussion early in the second quarter, Minshew led scoring drives of 76 and 75 yards to help the Colts secure a 28-10 halftime lead.
Giants 31, Cardinals 28: Minshew went 11 of 13 for 114 yards in the second quarter, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kylen Granson with 15 seconds left in the first half. When Minshew paced a nine-play, 56-yard drive in the third quarter that resulted in Matt Gay’s 42-yard field goal, the Colts (1-1) extended their lead to 31-10.
Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud mustered a spirited response, leading a pair of scoring drives that enabled Houston (0-2) to close to within 11 points late in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Jones passed for two touchdowns and ran for one to lead the Giants (1-1).
Jones completed 26 of 37 passes for 321 yards as the Giants (1-1) bounced back from six scoreless quarters to start the season.
Joshua Dobbs, filling in for the injured Kyler Murray, passed for 228 yards and one touchdown and James Conner rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for Arizona (0-2).
49ers 30, Rams 23: Christian McCaffrey rushed for 116 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown to lead the 49ers (2-0).
Rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua set a team rookie record by catching 15 passes for 147 yards for the Rams (1-1). He also set an NFL record with 25 receptions through his first two games.
Commanders 35, Broncos 33: Sam Howell threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns and Brian Robinson added two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter as the visiting Commanders (2-0) rallied past the Broncos (0-2).
Russell Wilson gave Denver a chance when he completed a 50-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Brandon Johnson, who came down with the tipped ball in the end zone with no time left.
But on the 2-point conversion try, Benjamin St-Juste broke up Wilson’s pass intended for Courtland Sutton to preserve the wild win.