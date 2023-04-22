The NFL suspended four Detroit Lions players, including wide receiver Jameson Williams, and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney for violating its gambling policy, the league announced Friday.

The league said it suspended Toney and two Lions players, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, indefinitely “for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.” Those suspensions will last at least for the entire 2023 season, the NFL said, and the players are eligible to apply for reinstatement thereafter. The Lions announced they had released Cephus and Moore.