The NFL suspended four Detroit Lions players, including wide receiver Jameson Williams, and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney for violating its gambling policy, the league announced Friday.
The league said it suspended Toney and two Lions players, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, indefinitely “for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.” Those suspensions will last at least for the entire 2023 season, the NFL said, and the players are eligible to apply for reinstatement thereafter. The Lions announced they had released Cephus and Moore.
The NFL suspended Williams, a first-round draft choice last year who missed most of his rookie season while he recovered from a knee injury, and fellow Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill for six games apiece. The Lions said Williams and Berryhill were suspended for “other gambling policy violations, including betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.” They are eligible to participate in practices during the offseason and training camp and in preseason games. Their suspensions will take effect at the final roster reduction before the season, the league and team said.
The NFL said its review “uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”
The firm that represents Williams, Alliance Sports, said Williams’ suspension was not related to betting on the NFL.
The league and the two teams did not disclose further details about the violations, including the amounts of money the NFL determined the players had bet.
The league’s gambling policy prohibits all personnel “from placing, soliciting, or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party, on any NFL game, practice or other event.” That includes “betting on game outcome, statistics, score, performance of any individual participant, ‘futures,’ or any other kind of ‘proposition bet’ in any way related to the NFL,” according to the policy.
The policy prohibits personnel other than players from betting on other sports. It also prohibits all personnel, including players, from engaging “in any form of Gambling in any club or League facility or venue (e.g., practice facility, stadium, team hotel, Draft or other League or club event); on any League or club charter or other transport; while traveling on club or League business; or while making an endorsement or promotional appearance.”
The league noted in its announcement of the suspensions that its gambling policy prohibits NFL personnel “from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.”
The NFL reinstated wide receiver Calvin Ridley last month after he was suspended for all of last season for betting on NFL games. The Falcons traded Ridley to the Jaguars in November.
Ridley was the first NFL player suspended for betting on games since the Arizona Cardinals’ Josh Shaw in 2019. Previous gambling-related suspensions involved star players Paul Hornung of the Packers and Alex Karras of the Lions in 1963 and Colts quarterback Art Schlichter in 1983.
The most recent suspensions have come while the NFL and its teams have embraced legalized sports betting as a revenue source through partnerships after previously opposing efforts to spread its legalization.
“Yes, to some it doesn’t make sense,” former Packers executive Andrew Brandt wrote Friday on Twitter. “The NFL has embraced sports betting; we fans are inundated by it in every broadcast. Yet.. Players can’t bet. They have agreed to that. It’s that simple.”
Williams played in six games last season. His only catch was for a 41-yard touchdown. The Lions selected him 12th in last year’s NFL draft after he suffered a torn ACL while playing for Alabama in the college football championship game.
As universities and schools continue leveraging billions in federal COVID-19 relief funds to adopt technology for online and hybrid learning, some ed-tech leaders and educators say the current challenge is figuring out how to use those new tech tools to reimagine education, as well as to imp…
"Book more sustainably" - that was the message German airline Lufthansa marketed to travelers when it launched its new "Green Fares" in February. Lufthansa's new program gives passengers the option to spend a little more money to purportedly reduce the climate impacts of their flights. But c…
TALLAHASSEE - It took just 15 days for Florida's legislature to approve Gov. Ron DeSantis's proposal to enact a legal overhaul that makes it harder for crime and personal injury victims to sue for damages.
Cinque Culver had a feeling that his children's D.C. school would be forced to take a budget cut next year. But he wasn't expecting the six-figure number he saw when he and other members of the school's parent-teacher organization got the projections.
DEAR ABBY: I am marrying the most amazing man next year. We have been together for six years. I have always gotten along with his family and know they will be great in-laws. However, as time has gone by, I’ve noticed that they cater more and more to my fiance’s older sister. She’s nearly 30,…