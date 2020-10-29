On the same day the state announced a new restaurant contact-tracing plan, officials reported New Hampshire's average daily total of COVID-19 cases reached an all-time high.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, on Thursday announced another 131 new cases, raising the week's daily average to 110 statewide.
Until this week, the previous peak was 91 average daily cases in mid-May.
Three counties -- Hillsborough, Rockingham and Merrimack -- have "substantial spread" of the virus, as do the cities of Manchester and Nashua.
Gov. Chris Sununu noted that despite the rise, New Hampshire has the lowest percentage of cases testing positive in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The state's daily positive cases remain at or just above 1% of those given PCR tests whose results are confirmed in a laboratory.
The state is conducting up to 20 times more tests daily than early in the pandemic, Sununu said.
The state’s hospitalization rate has edged up slightly but also remains low, Sununu said.
Data released Thursday showed 30 current hospitalizations, just under 3% of the current 1,106 cases. Overall, 7% of New Hampshire's COVID-positive patients have required hospitalization since the pandemic began.
Chan said community transmission of the virus has increased with the arrival of fall, and at times people have let their guard down.
"The increase is not just because we are doing more testing. There is actually more community spread out there," Chan said.
State officials on Thursday announced four more deaths from COVID-19, all Hillsborough County females over 60 years old linked to long-term care residences.
The latest deaths brings the state's total of COVID-19 related fatalities to 482.