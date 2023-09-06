230907-spt-garron

UNH’s Zach Garron is pictured in 2021.

 GIL TALBOT

BEFORE the 2023 season began, University of New Hampshire coach Rick Santos described Bedford’s Zach Garron as someone who could have an increased role and be an impact player for the Wildcats this year. Turns out he was right.

Garron, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end, blocked a punt and recorded a tackle for a 6-yard loss in UNH’s 51-17 triumph over Stonehill on Saturday. Dylan Laube grabbed the blocked punt and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown.