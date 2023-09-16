Quarterback Adrian Parker passed for one touchdown and ran for another to help Franklin Pierce rout Pace 41-2 in college football on Saturday in Pleasantville, New York. Parker completed 16 of 27 passes for 165 yards. He also rushed for 34 yards, including a 2-yard TD.

FPU (2-1) led 20-2 at halftime. The Ravens outgained Pace, 386 yards to 219.