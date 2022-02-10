The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to present citizens and public officials with information on the final design of the Route 202 reconstruction project in downtown Jaffrey.
The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts regarding potential improvements to ensure that the project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment.
The project has been determined to have an effect on the Downtown Jaffrey Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts to this historic resource have an opportunity to become Consulting Parties under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Additional information will be made available at the public meeting on potential additional effects to the District.
The meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting will be held in the fire department Meeting Room, 138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey. Residents can also participate via Zoom. More information and Zoom links can be found at www.townofjaffrey.com.