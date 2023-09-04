The traditional major event in Supermodified racing on Labor Day Weekend is at New York’s Oswego Speedway, and this 67th annual Classic Weekend had a large contingent of New England drivers competing, and finding success as well.

The 350 Supermodified Classic was led for most of the 50-lap event by veteran Jim Storace of Kingston, who was doing his best to try and win for his girlfriend, Kelly, who is very sick with an advanced stage of cancer.