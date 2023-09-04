The traditional major event in Supermodified racing on Labor Day Weekend is at New York’s Oswego Speedway, and this 67th annual Classic Weekend had a large contingent of New England drivers competing, and finding success as well.
The 350 Supermodified Classic was led for most of the 50-lap event by veteran Jim Storace of Kingston, who was doing his best to try and win for his girlfriend, Kelly, who is very sick with an advanced stage of cancer.
In the Sunday afternoon race, it looked like Storace might have a storybook ending. He had never won at Oswego and this would have been his day if not for Star Speedway track champion Jeffrey Battle. The rising star in racing made a pit stop on lap eight. He then drove from last to first in the 19-car field, taking the lead from Storace in lapped traffic with just four laps to go.
“I really was cheering for Jim Storace there for what him and his girlfriend Kelly are going through,” Battle said from victory lane. “I really would have loved to see them win this, but as a racer you can’t just hold back. ... The car was pretty loose. I figured if you’re going to have a shot to win it you can’t do it the way it was going.”
Storace held off Westford, Mass., veteran Eddie Witkum Jr., in a last lap race through lapped traffic to finish second, getting emotional as he announced to the crowd, “I just want to tell her I love her.”
In the headline 200-lap Classic for Big Block Supermodifieds there were several New England drivers in the mix. Ryan Locke from Chester and Ben Seitz raced among the top 10 before falling out of the race with mechanical woes. In the end it was local racer Dave Danzer inheriting the lead when Michael Barnes ran out of fuel on the white flag lap.
Bobby Santos, who started his racing career at Star in Epping, finished fourth, with Fremont native Mike Ordway Jr. in sixth. Russ Wood from Pelham was involved in a multi-car incident, eliminating him just a few laps from the initial green flag.
Ordway spoke about being in his first Classic since he was a rookie driver back in 2007.
“There is nothing like it,” he said of the Oswego event. “Growing up here watching my dad, Bentley Warren and all of those guys, it has always been a dream to come here and race the Classic. Bobby Santos and I were talking about it during driver intros.
“We were looking around and the place is packed with fans and thirty something Supermodifieds on the track. For us, this is our Indianapolis. This is where we want to be.”
Mike Clark from Littleton had just one top five finish at White Mountain Motorsports Park coming into last weekend’s 100-lap special for Late Models at the North Woodstock oval. On Saturday night he put it all together and won the race, beating hometown racer Kyle Goodbout, points leader Kasey Beattie and reigning track champion Quinny Welch.
Jack Hayes of Littleton won the Mini Stock main.
.
The American-Canadian Tour was up at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, for their annual 200-lap marathon. The afternoon of racing had its share of flips and crashes, with Vermont weekly drivers dominating the results.
Bobby Therrien took the lead on lap 38 and dominated the lead position throughout the event.
Gabe Brown fell to 18th place before pitting for tires on lap 73. The Center Conway driver made that decision pay off with an eighth-place finish that was two positions better than D.J. Shaw as they battle for the ACT Championship this fall.
.
Geoff Rollins had double duty on Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. The Merrimack racer won the NHSTRA Late Model feature, breaking Tim Wenzel’s winning streak. He later finished sixth in a Modified race won by Nate Wenzel. Matt Kimball made a rare appearance, in memory of his sister, who passed away unexpectedly, and he finished fifth.
.
At Star it was Charlie Baldwin beating brother George to the finish of the Lance Davis Memorial for the Woody’s Auto Street Stocks. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., from Candia made a rare driving appearance pay off with a win in the special Pro V8 Sportsman event.
Alby Ovitt from Raymond won the four-cylinder Enduro, while Gage Osborne from Plaistow took top honors in the Pure Stock feature.
.
Race one of the weekend at Claremont Motorsports Park was held Sunday night and it was Chris Riendeau beating hometown favorite David Greenslit in the 73-lap Tetreault Memorial for Late Models, with Joe Tetreault in third. Brian Robie of Sunapee won the Modified feature ahead of Nathan Wenzel and Aaron Fellows from Croydon. Ben Poland of Charlestown was the Outlaw Late Models winner.
.
A field of 23 cars made the trip to Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Vermont for a Sunday night race and it was New York’s Matt Tanner taking the win over SCoNE regular Will Hull.
Favorite Chris Donnelly from Piermont finished fourth. Matt Janczuk won the $10,000 Sportsman Modified race over Jack Lehner.
More details are coming in Thursday’s edition, but the Pro All Stars Series has pulled out of Sunday’s 150-lap race scheduled for Lee. They will run that at Oxford and Lee has brought in the Granite State Pro Stock Series for the, “Bosowski Properties 150” instead. The newly scheduled Sunday afternoon race will pay $8,500 to win.