The New Hampshire Farm, Forest & Garden Expo is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Created as a nonprofit event in 1983 to feature outdoor and economic engines of agriculture and forestry by the UNH Cooperative Extension, N.H. Division of Forests and Lands, and N.H. Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food, the expo has grown exponentially over the years into the fun-filled educational event that it is today.

Agricultural education was an important facet of the expo’s mission, and it still is today. The founding participants intended for the event to be inclusive for the general public to learn more about agriculture, the agriculture equipment sector and people who serve the industry. Many traditions have been established over the years, including an awards ceremony, children’s interactive activities, barnyard animals, high-quality workshops, and playing host to horticulture and livestock competitions.