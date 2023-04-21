Lawrence

Manchester’s Chad Lawrence runs the Live Free Golf Tour, established in 2016. The 2023 season tees off April 30 at The Oaks in Somersworth.

 PROVIDED BY CHAD lawrence

NEW HAMPSHIRE’S Live Free Golf Tour has released its 2023 schedule, which features 11 events leading up to the playoffs.

The LFGT was established in 2016 and is run by Manchester resident Chad Lawrence, who is the director of golf at the Seth Dichard Golf Center in Hudson. LFGT events are open to male and female amateur golfers of all ages.