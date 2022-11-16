CONCORD -- The battle for control of the New Hampshire House of Representatives became even closer Wednesday, with a recount of the race for the seat representing Rochester Ward 4 ending in a tie.
On Nov. 8, Republican David Walker beat eight-term Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, by a single vote, 971-970.
After a three-hour recount Wednesday, the two had 970 votes apiece.
If the race stays deadlocked after the Ballot Law Commission reviews challenged ballots, Secretary of State David Scanlan said the full House of Representatives will decide who won the election.
The tie technically leaves the House with 200 Republicans, 199 Democrats and 1 seat to be decided.
“This was not unexpected to come down to a tie vote. We both ran good campaigns, tough campaigns, and we are both well known in the community, having been involved over 40 years for Dave and over 50 years for me,” Grassie said after the recount.
The two served together for years on the Rochester City Council and each praised the other’s work.
The two live on the same street, half a mile from each other.
“It is just a sign of the times, hard-fought all the way across at every level,” Walker said.
Lawyers for both candidates challenged Scanlan's rulings on individual ballots.
The Ballot Law Commission meets Nov. 28 to take up any remaining disputes over the recounts, including these challenged ballots.
“I feel confident we could pull this one out,” Grassie said of the challenged votes.
The outcome doesn't mean that only a single ballot changed. All it confirms is Walker's one-vote edge was erased after the recount.
"There's no way of knowing the ballot or ballots that made the difference," said Paul Twomey, a former Democratic Party legal counsel who has attended many recounts.
Grassie said he understands that if Republicans keep the majority after these recounts, the full House likely would decide Walker won the election.
“You wish there would be a better process. A toss of the coin would be a better way to settle this than sending it to the House, but we’ll see what happens,” Grassie said.
On Thursday, the elected House Democrats will meet to decide who will be their leader -- former House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff of Penacook or Rep. Matt Wilhelm of Manchester.
“I’ve got to find something to do tomorrow,” Grassie said. Only confirmed elected Democrats will get to vote in this leadership race.
Recounts of another 12 House elections continue through next Monday.
