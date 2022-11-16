N.H. House recount ends in a tie
Buy Now

State Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, talks to reporters after a recount of his race ended in a tie. On Nov. 8, Republican David Walker had won by a single vote.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD -- The battle for control of the New Hampshire House of Representatives became even closer Wednesday, with a recount of the race for the seat representing Rochester Ward 4 ending in a tie.

On Nov. 8, Republican David Walker beat eight-term Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, by a single vote, 971-970.