Franklin Pierce appoints chief diversity officer
RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University appointed Pierre Morton as chief diversity officer, effective April 12. Morton joined Franklin Pierce in July 2019 as executive director of the Lloyd & Helen Ament Astmann ’69 Career Center. Since arriving at Franklin Pierce, Morton designed and implemented diversity, equity and inclusion employer programs. In addition, he established the Raven PAACT (Professional Alumni Advising and Career Tracks) platform and the Career Closet, which provides assistance to underserved students.
Champagne joins Spaulding Academy
NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services (formerly Spaulding Youth Center) promoted Amanda Champagne to executive director of family services. The former residential services director has been employed with the organization since 2000. Champagne is an academic instructor within Granite State College’s Education and Training Partnership, teaching online classes related to child and adolescent development, supporting children with traumatic backgrounds, child welfare, autism and managing severe behaviors.
Campbell joins Rath, Young and Pignatelli
CONCORD — Attorney Matthew Campbell joined Rath, Young and Pignatelli P.C. Campbell will be a member of the energy and environmental practice groups, where his practice will focus on advising clients on corporate, commercial transaction and regulatory matters. Before joining the firm, Campbell practiced at the Boston firm of Keegan Werlin, LLP where he represented gas and electric utilities before the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.
Collia to retire as CEO of Northeast Credit Union
PORTSMOUTH — After nearly 19 years of service to Northeast Credit Union (and the former Woodlands Credit Union), Timothy J. Collia plans to retire as president and chief executive officer July 2. Collia spent 10 years as president and CEO of Woodlands Credit Union and the last seven years, in the same capacity, leading Northeast Credit Union. Since Collia became president and CEO in 2014, Northeast Credit Union has expanded its branch network from 14 to 19 locations, completed a merger with Ocean Communities Federal Credit Union that expanded the organization’s footprint in Maine, increased assets from $1 billion to more than $1.8 billion, and grew the membership from 101,000 to over 139,000.
Young to retire from NH Federal Credit Union
CONCORD — John R. Young is retiring from New Hampshire Federal Credit Union at the end of 2021 after having served the credit union and and its membership for more than 35 years, the last 27 as president/CEO. In his tenure, Young led NHFCU’s growth from a $60 million organization to nearly $315 million. In addition, he championed financial education and financial wellness for the both the credit union’s members and the surrounding New Hampshire communities, including the award-winning CU 4 Reality financial education program and the inception of NHFCU’s own Centers for Finance & Education, where financial education and coaching are provided for all.
Mavris promoted at NH Mutual Bancorp
CONCORD — Amy Mavris was promoted to assistant vice president, marketing communications officer for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. Mavris started as a seasonal teller when she was in high school. In 2013, she joined the marketing department as the marketing communications manager. Two years later, she became responsible for overseeing marketing communications for all of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. In 2016, she was promoted to customer experience officer, and managing the development of product materials, customer feedback and social media for Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, and NHTrust Wealth Management.