Hartford and Hayes join Morgan Stanley
MANCHESTER — Daniel Hartford and Christine Hayes joined the Elm Street Group of Morgan Stanley as a financial adviser and senior registered associate, respectively.
They will be based in the Firm’s Wealth Management office at 1000 Elm St. in Manchester. Hartford has been with Morgan Stanley since 2020. In his new role, he will be responsible for portfolio management, securities risk analysis and trading. He formerly was with Wellington Management Company for over six years.
Hayes has been with Morgan Stanley since 2018. In her new role, she will help oversee operations and administration for the team. She was with TIAA-CREF for over 14 years.
Feinberg becomes lawfirm shareholder
CONCORD — Judith Feinberg has been named a shareholder at Rath, Young and Pignatelli. Feinberg, who joined the firm’s health care and litigation practice groups in 2018, represents health care providers and entities in a variety of regulatory matters, as well as before licensing agencies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Feinberg is also a litigator, and regularly defends health care providers in medical malpractice actions. Prior to practicing law, she spent 15 years in emergency medical services.
Four Seasons Sotheby’s makes leadership moves
SOUTH BERLINGTON, Vt. — Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, which operates 15 offices in Vermont and New Hampshire, recently announced leadership team changes for 2021.
Staige Davis, a founding partner of the company, will become the president. Davis has been instrumental in building the company as CEO, including overseeing growth through a series of mergers and acquisitions.
Alan DiStasio was promoted to CEO. DiStasio was most recently the COO and has been with the company since its merger to Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty in 2015.
Laurie Mecier-Brochu was promoted to senior executive vice president of sales. Mecier-Brochu is a 27-year real estate veteran and has been with the company for the last 12 years most recently as a regional manager for Greater Vermont.
Alex Girelli, CPA, was promoted to vice president of finance. Girelli has been with the firm for five years and led the finance department for three.
Lori Shipulski was promoted to vice president, regional manager for the company’s Upper Valley and New Hampshire offices. Shipulski has been with the company more than seven years.
Buff McLaughry will remain with the firm as a senior adviser.