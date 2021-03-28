McLane Middleton honors four staffers
MANCHESTER — The law firm of McLane Middleton recently announced its annual award winners – Ramey D. Sylvester (Jack B. Middleton Pro Bono Award), Kimberly A. Kramer and Patrick C. Closson (John A. Graf Client Service Award), and Ashley LaPointe (John R. McLane Jr. Community Service Award). The awards were presented at the firm’s recent Colleague Recognition Reception.
Sylvester was the recipient of the 16th annual Jack B. Middleton Pro Bono Legal Services Award for her commitment to serving citizens in need. As the firm has grown into Massachusetts, its pro bono commitment has grown too, and now serves citizens of both New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Ramey is an associate in the firm’s corporate department and a member of the firm’s immigration practice group.
Kramer and Closson were the recipients of the firm’s annual John A. Graf Client Service Award. The award is provided annually to the McLane Middleton attorney, paralegal, or administrative colleague(s) who exemplifies the highest level of client responsiveness and excellence in service based on colleague observations, peer reviews, and client recommendations. Kramer is a director and member of the firm’s corporate department. Closson is a director and chair of the firm’s corporate department. Throughout 2020, Kramer and Closson provided practical knowledge to the business community during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering free webinars, presentations, and articles on the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act.
LaPointe was the recipient of the firm’s John R. McLane Jr. Community Service Award. This annual award is given to the McLane Middleton attorney, paralegal, or administrative colleague who exemplifies the highest commitment to the community based on colleague observations and peer reviews. LaPointe is a legal administrative assistant in the firm’s trusts and estates department, and serves as co-chair of the firm’s community service committee.
Kalakonas joins PLUS Company board
NASHUA — The PLUS Company – an organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities to maximize their independence – recently named Dia Kalakonas to its board of directors. Kalakonas is the senior director of communications and client engagement at Cookson Communications. The PLUS Company, Inc., an acronym for People Learning Useful Skills, is a community-based services organization based in Nashua for people with developmental disabilities.
Tibbetts joins NHTrust in wealth management
CONCORD — Cody Tibbetts joined NHTrust is as a wealth management assistant. Tibbets will be based in Concord at NHTrust’s main office on 91 North Main St. Tibbetts previously was a branch service representative for Merrimack County Savings Bank’s Hooksett office. He currently serves on the board of the Hooksett Chamber of Commerce, and is studying business administration at NHTI in Concord.
Greene, Dickieson join Wicks
Insurance
MANCHESTER — Catrina Greene of Manchester was recently hired by the Wicks Insurance Group. Greene previously worked in the banking industry and has more than 10 years of sales and customer service experience. She is based in the group’s main office on Second Street in Manchester. Dave Dickieson joined the Wicks Insurance Group as an associate in the Nashua agency on Spit Brook Road. Dickieson has been in sales for most of his professional life, primarily in the nutritional supplement industry. Both Greene and Dickieson are licensed for property and casualty.