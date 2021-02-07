The Moore Center names Bamberg as president and CEO
After an extensive search by a committee of its board of directors, The Moore Center appointed Janet Bamberg president and CEO. Bamberg will replace longtime leader Paul Boynton, who announced his retirement in 2020. She will officially begin her new role on March 1 with the Manchester-based nonprofit that supports individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries. Bamberg currently serves as The Moore Center’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. She began her tenure in 2001, first as a consultant, before being named CFO in 2005.
Dismas Home names Andrews as executive director
Dismas Home of New Hampshire, a women-only halfway house in Manchester, hired Cheryll Andrews as the organization’s new executive director. Andrews has spent the last 20 years heading up nonprofits, first as the director of development at the American Heart Association in Boston, and most recently as executive director of the Great Waters Music Festival in Wolfeboro. The organization plans to further expand operations and build a second home to be help meet the demand to help women and families break the chain of recidivism. Sara Lutat, Dismas Home’s previous executive director, will stay on with the organization as clinical director.
Wells, Cabrera join Manchester’s The Way Home
MANCHESTER — As part of its ongoing effort to support those in need of safe, secure housing, The Way Home appointed two new team members. Marcy Wells has joined the agency in the finance and accounting area, and Juamelis Cabrera is serving as an intake coordinator/housing advocate. Wells joins The Way Home from the service industry. Cabrera, who provides Spanish language translation services for The Way Home, has worked across a range of roles in the social services setting.
Wicks Insurance Group hires Wackrow, Bowers
The Wicks Insurance Group hired Taylor Wackrow as associate agent in its Chelmsford, Mass., agency. Wackrow, a resident of Dracut, Mass., is pursuing a business degree from UMass Lowell and previously worked at TD Garden. Terrence Bowers of Danvers, Mass., also joined the Wicks Group and is based in North Andover, Mass. Bowers earned his bachelor of science in sport management and leadership from the University of New Hampshire and previously worked as a sales intern at Boston Red Sox. Both Wackrow and Bowers are licensed for property and casualty.
Rainboth, Murphy and Lown names Coughenour partner
PORTSMOUTH — The law firm of Rainboth, Murphy and Lown elected James E. Coughenour Jr. as a firm partner. Coughenour focuses his practice on workers’ compensation and personal injury matters. The law firm will continue to concentrate on civil litigation at its location at 439 Middle St. in Portsmouth.