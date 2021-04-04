Sheehan Phinney expands to Seacoast
PORTSMOUTH — Sheehan Phinney, a business law firm serving regional, national and international clients, opened an office in Portsmouth at 75 Portsmouth Blvd.
This is the firm’s fifth office and will allow further expansion of its labor and employment, business litigation, health care, affordable housing, and corporate law practices. Attorneys working in the new office are shareholders Chris Cole, Jim LaMontagne, Jason Gregoire, Brian Bouchard and Paul Durham.
Brown joins St. Mary’s Bank as wealth adviser
MANCHESTER — Jim Brown joined St. Mary’s Bank’s financial services division, St. Mary’s Financial Services, as a wealth management adviser. Brown previously served as a director and financial adviser for DHK Financial Advisers in Portsmouth, an independent investment advisory firm serving nonprofit organizations.
Mottram joins health association as director
PEMBROKE — The New Hampshire Public Health Association named April Mottram as its new executive director. Mottram previously served as the North Country Health Consortium Center director for the Northern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center, director of the North Country Public Health Network, and executive director for the Region 7 Integrated Delivery Network. Mottram has 20 years of experience working as a pharmacist in a variety of settings.
Cail of Merchants Fleet wins trade award
HOOKSETT — John Cail, senior vice president of Merchants Mobility at fleet management company Merchants Fleet, earned a 2021 “Pros to Know” award winner from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a publication that covers the global supply chain. The award recognizes executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
Cole named co-leader at Drummond Woodsum
MANCHESTER — Anna Cole of the Manchester office of Drummond Woodsum was named co-leader of the firm’s labor and employment practice group, of which she has been a member for more than six years, focusing exclusively on labor and employment matters. Cole previously practiced for four years at another law firm in Manchester.
Broadhurst named partner at Bernard & Merrill
MANCHESTER — Michelle A. Broadhurst, an associate at Bernard and Merrill since 2017, has been made a partner. Prior to joining the firm, Broadhurst practiced in private firms and as in-house counsel for an insurance company. She is a member of the Workers’ Compensation Section of the New Hampshire Bar and is licensed to practice in New Hampshire, New York and Massachusetts.
Preve joins Montagne Powers as account executive
MANCHESTER — Public relations and strategic communications firm Montagne Powers hired Melanie Preve as an account executive. Preve previously worked for more than four years at a firm in Connecticut, where she developed and executed marketing campaigns, created social, digital and print materials, and distributed press releases.
Makey named president of Merchants Insurance
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Merchants Insurance Group, a group of property and casualty insurance companies serving policyholders in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest states, appointed Charles E. Makey III as president. Makey is currently the company’s senior vice president of insurance operations. The company’s operations include an office in Manchester, N.H.