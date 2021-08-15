Fenneman named museum chair
PORTSMOUTH — The Strawbery Banke Museum Board of Trustees unanimously voted Cynthia Fenneman, CEO of American Public Television, as its new chair. Fenneman has served on the board since 2010 and was most recently the chair of the Museum’s National Council, an advisory body to Strawbery Banke.
New Board officers include Matthew A. McFarland, CFA (Vice Chair), Shareholder and Portfolio Manager at R.M. Davis Private Wealth Management; Kathy Williams Kane (Treasurer), Managing Director of Real Estate for Resolute Capital Partners and founder of The Maestro Fund; and Jeffrey Gilbert (Secretary), Co-founder of a Shopping Center Development Business.
Gilbert is a new board member, serving a three-year term. Four other new board members are JerriAnne Boggis, executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire; Christopher Erikson, principal broker and owner of The Aland Realty Group; Joanna Kelly, proprietor of Cup of Joe Cafe and Bar; Scott Pueschel, partner and lawyer at Pierce Atwood.
Clean Energy NH names director
CONCORD — Clean Energy NH, the state’s leading non-profit clean energy advocate and educator, has hired New Hampshire Public Radio reporter and podcast host Sam Evans-Brown as its next executive director. Evans-Brown succeeds Madeleine Mineau, who has assumed a leadership position with a renewable energy business.
Evans-Brown will work with Clean Energy NH’s 500 business, municipal, and individual members, its 13-member Board of Directors and four-member staff, and a range of policy makers, stakeholders and collaborators.
Nonprofits center names 2 to board
CONCORD — The NH Center for Nonprofits has added two new members to its board of directors, Tom Cronin and Thomas Blonski.
Cronin is the director of government relations for the University System and the University of New Hampshire.
Blonski is the president and chief executive officer of Catholic Charities New Hampshire.
Accounting firm promotes Lamothe
The certified public accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association has promoted Certified Public Accountant Abby Lamothe to supervisor. She has worked in the firm’s Dover office since 2018.
Lamothe specializes in providing nonprofit audits, review and compilation services and is a QuickBooks Online Certified ProAdvisor, aiding clients and colleagues.
CVTC welcomes Sangermano
Community Volunteer Transportation Company has hired Renee Sangermano of Jaffrey as advancement assistant. Her responsibilities include building up the volunteer driver base in the 34 towns served by CVTC in the Monadnock Region.
Sangermano previously worked to improve public health and wellness through the management of recreational programs and facilities as the director of Parks and Recreation for Jaffrey.
Sorrenti joins Cheshire Medical
KEENE — Cheshire Medical Center welcomes Dr. Michael Sorrenti to the Hospital Medicine Department. Dr. Sorrenti recently completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago/Advocate Christ Medical Center in Chicago.
As a hospitalist at Cheshire Medical Center, Dr. Sorrenti works with a Medical Home Team.