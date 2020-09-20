Lebanon Rotary honors Dartmouth-Hitchcock CEO
LEBANON — Karen Clements, chief nursing officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and member of the Rotary Club of Lebanon, had the honor of presenting a Rotary International Paul Harris Recognition to Joanne Conroy, M.D., CEO Dartmouth Hitchcock Health on Sept. 10 at a Rotary leadership meeting. Conroy was recognized for her service to the city of Lebanon and the wider service area of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. “During the last several months, Conroy has maintained a steadfast, calm, and evidenced-based approach to leading Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health in responding to the COVID-10 pandemic,” the Rotary said in a news release.
Arnold, Hanna join McLane Middleton law firm
MANCHESTER — Attorneys Ellen L. Arnold and Hanna May joined the law firm of McLane Middleton, Professional Association. Arnold has extensive experience in land use development, real estate, energy and environmental law. Most recently, Arnold was director of real estate and associate general counsel at Dartmouth College. Prior to her work at Dartmouth, she was a litigation director at McLane Middleton. May joins the firm as an associate in the litigation department. She received her J.D. from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, and her B.A. from Cornell University. She interned at Calvin Klein, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire, and McLane Middleton.
McMahon joins Rath, Young & Pignatelli
CONCORD — Craig McMahon joined the law firm of Rath, Young and Pignatelli as an associate attorney. McMahon will practice as a member of the firm’s litigation practice group. He is a graduate of the Daniel Webster Scholar Honors Program at the University of New Hampshire School of Law. McMahon is a member of the New Hampshire bar and will be working out of the firm’s Concord office.
Marx joins Cheshire Medical Center
KEENE — Sean Marx, M.D., joined the orthopedics department of Cheshire Medical Center Prior to coming to Cheshire, Dr. Marx has worked with the athletic departments at the University of Kentucky in Lexington and Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond as well as several high school football teams. He also worked with the Syracuse University athletic department in Syracuse, N.Y.
Dias joins Wicks Insurance in Chelmsford, Mass., office
Beatriz Dias of Boxborough, Mass., recently joined The Wicks Insurance Group. Dias, who is attending UMass Lowell, is based in the group’s Chelmsford, Mass., agency and is licensed for property and casualty.