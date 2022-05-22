St. Mary’s Bank board elects leaders
The board of directors at St. Mary’s Bank, the nation’s first credit union, elected Stephen Grzywacz as chairman and Elizabeth Hitchcock as vice chairman on April 22.
Grzywacz has served on the board of directors since 2010. He is president/CEO of Milford Lumber Company Inc. and Muir Lumber Corp. in Milford as well as treasurer/CEO of P.J. Currier Lumber Company Inc. in Amherst. In addition to serving on the board of LISIG, Grzywacz is trustee/chairman for Manchester High School Central Alumni Scholarship Trust and trustee for Holy Trinity Cathedral.
Grzywacz replaces immediate past chairman Guy Chapdelaine, who completed three one-year terms as chairman and will remain on the board, on which he has served since 2009.
Hitchcock has served on the board since 2015. She is a general partner at the Millworks Fund, an investment fund supporting New Hampshire’s startup community. Hitchcock’s service also includes the board of Minim, an internet security company headquartered in Manchester.
Beveridge joins Eastern Bank as SVP
Robert Beveridge joined Eastern Bank as senior vice president, commercial team leader in Portsmouth. Prior to joining Eastern, Beveridge worked at Wells Fargo Bank Boston for over 10 years in both commercial and business banking leadership roles. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Bronze Star recipient.
Ledyard CEO named to CDIAC
Kathy Underwood, president and CEO of Ledyard National Bank, was appointed to the Federal Reserve’s National Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council.
The CDIAC advises the board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions. Members are selected from representatives of commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks.
Fertsch honored by Cambria
Simone Fertsch of Goffstown, senior market representative for Cambria, was named to the company’s 2021 President’s Circle. Cambria, a Minnesota company that produces quartz surfaces, employees named to the President’s Circle receive opportunities for networking and career development throughout the year.
North Branch promotes two
North Branch Construction recently promoted Sandra McNeff to human resources manager. Since joining the company in 2018 as human resources generalist, McNeff has significantly grown the department.
Rick Williams, who joined the company in 2020, was promoted from commercial carpenter to assistant superintendent.
Brookstone Builders names Scales VP
Brookstone Builders Inc., construction managers and general contractors headquartered in Manchester, recently appointed Sean Scales vice president. Scales first learned the construction trade at Brookstone Builders during his high school and college years. After 20 years as a commercial airline pilot, he rejoined the family business in 2020.