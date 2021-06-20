IF YOU LOVE the outdoors but want to become a better outdoorsman, consider contacting NH Outdoor Learning Center, which offers classes in the woods and on the water for people of all ages and experience levels.
“I make adjustments and alter the curriculum and lesson plans to accommodate a number of different students and outdoor activities,” said owner Steve Sanborn, who took the business over from friend Scott Jackson in 2017.
Raised in Maine and “big into the outdoors,” Jackson returned to Alaska, which is where he lived prior to starting the business in New Hampshire.
“He wanted someone to run his business with the same passion he had for it,” he said. “I picked up where he left off.”
Safety, enjoyment and conservation
Having a background in education — he taught automotive classes in New Hampshire’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) system — Sanborn said he has streamlined NHOLC’s classes and curriculum. He has also developed a new tagline for the learning center: Safety, Enjoyment and Conservation Through Education.
“I love getting the kids out and introducing them to the outdoors, hunting and fishing — it is all part of the conservation idea,” he said. “Part of conserving is not letting fish and wildlife get too populated. If they come in for a class, they have given me the opportunity to share information and they can learn something.”
Sanborn said his role as teacher is not, however, to dictate what should be done in the outdoors.
“Just like when I was teaching, I give students the information to make their own decisions,” he said. “They have to know they can trust you and make a relationship with you. I always answer students’ questions because I care, but I am not going to indoctrinate you. You need to make the decisions for yourself.”
Popular classes
Sanborn said their most popular class is probably Big Game Processing and Meat Cutting. In this class, they get an elk and skin it down.
“We teach you how to save the cape if you are going to mount it,” he explained. “Then we break it down into quarters and then into steaks, chops, and roasts. We also grind it down into sausage and hamburger meat. We make jerky, too, and vacuum pack it so you can stock your freezer.”
They get right down to the guts of it — if you don’t believe it, check out the photo gallery on their website.
NHOLC’s Wild Edible and Medicinal Plants of New England is another popular class.
“Throughout the year, plants have stages when they are edible — like with fiddlehead ferns,” Sanborn said, so they try to run the class in June when the biggest cross section of edible plants exists.
Their Wild Edible Mushrooms classes with Dr. Rick Van de Poll is another popular option.
“They take place in the fall, because that is when the most mushrooms available are edible,” he said.
Attention skills
If there is one takeaway from NHOLC offerings, Sanborn said it would be to learn to pay attention, a skill that works both in and out of the woods.
“The people who usually get lost in the woods are mushroom foragers or someone tracking a buck,” he said. “They have their heads down and are not watching their surroundings and do not know the direction of the sun.”
The awareness of one’s surroundings, he said, helps in all walks of life.
“Like my wife parks away from the group so no one can be hiding in between or behind a car,” he said. “When she comes out of a store, she gives a look to the right and left to make sure she is aware and prepared. If we could be a little bit more aware in the woods and in life in general, people would be a lot safer.”
To learn more about NHOLC, visit nhoutdoorlearning.com.