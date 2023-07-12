WITH THE NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon this weekend, many have taken the opportunity to do some short track racing in New England as well.
Among those drivers is two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, who will race a Super Late Model on Friday night for Maine car owner Archie St. Hilaire at Lee USA Speedway. St. Hilaire brought NASCAR’s Tyler Reddick to Lee last summer, resulting in a memorable night, especially for Pembroke teen Casey Call, who beat Reddick to the finish line in last year’s event.
Busch, 38, who boasts 228 career wins in the top three divisions of NASCAR, will challenge a full field of drivers looking to repeat Call’s remarkable 2022 success.
Call is again entered in the event, dubbed the Rodfather Pro Stock 150, but the competition will be even more talented this time around, as Derek Griffith and Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson are entered, along with Eddie MacDonald of Rowley, Mass., who grew up at the three-eighths mile oval with his father Red being the former track owner.
Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia, Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover and 2022 track champion Brandon Barker are all eager to race against Busch. Ryan Kuhn, the 2022 Pro All Stars Series (PASS) champion prepared by winning a spring race at Lee. Champion drivers Joey Doiron and Travis Benjamin will be among the Maine drivers in the field.
The special Friday night event will have four divisions on the schedule. A 50-lap Late Model race, along with heat and feature racing for the Ridge Runners and Six Shooters, are on tap. Time trial qualifying and an invert of up to 10 cars will set the field for the $10,000-to-win finale.
A fireworks display will light the skies off Route 125 in Lee immediately following its conclusion.
• Up the road in Loudon, the second annual “Dirt Track Duels” will take place, with a large contingent of Granite State drivers competing on the quarter-mile dirt track, located just south of the one-mile paved track. Chase Briscoe will compete against the best of the Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) Tour, led by points leader Chris Donnelly of Piermont.
• On Saturday on the mile at NHMS, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns for its annual stop, with Hampstead native Andy Seuss traveling from North Carolina to make his first start of the season. The star-filled entry list also includes Matt Kimball of Bennington making his first career NHMS start.
Favorites among the 31 entries for that race include Ron Silk, Justin Bonsignore, Doug Coby, Bobby Santos III and Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie. Dirt track ace Max McLaughlin, Richmond winner Austin Beers, Anthony Bello and last year’s winner, Anthony Nocella of Woburn, Mass., are also among the contenders for the 100-lap race that goes green following the Ambetter Health NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday.
The Granite State Mini Sprints, along with the Xtreme Dirt Midget Association cars will also compete, making this the biggest dirt track event of the season in the state. Fresh off their most recent event last Saturday at Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vermont) a field of at least 24 cars will fill the track with race cars when the 600 cc Mini Sprints take to the track.
Fresh off his Saturday win, Kyle Belliveau of Hopkinton is a favorite to win the Mini Sprint race, while Josh Wright of Laconia hopes to rebound and win the 500 cc feature. Both the SCoNE and Midgets features will pay a $3,000 top prize. Car owners Skip Matczak, Ray Miller and Mike Netishen of Auburn are bringing multiple cars to fill the field in the DMA Midgets race.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock also has a major event on its schedule this weekend. Organizers have a Friday night date for the PASS Tour, the NESS Supermodifieds, the Sundial Cocktails 350 SMAC Supermodified Tour and the PASS Modifieds.
Dan Bowes of Epping and Russ Wood of Pelham are both looking to rebound from finishing out of the money in last weekend’s event in Oxford, Maine. Wood’s car broke while leading that race. The SMAC Tour always brings a healthy field, with Dave Helliwell of Manchester the favorite. A Saturday night rain date has also been added.
• Riverside Speedway in Groveton has an eight-division card for Saturday night, headlined by the Late Models and 350 Supermodifieds. With no other ACT-style Late Model events scheduled in the region, a good field of cars is expected for that one.
• Tonight’s 44th Annual Governor’s Cup 150 at the Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, has been postponed due to the flooding in that region. NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez was scheduled to compete.
The race has been moved to July 27, but Suarez will most likely not be able to attend.
• Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut hosts the SRX Series season opener tonight (9 p.m. on ESPN), with a stars list of entrants that includes NHMS-entered NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.
• The NEMA Midgets return to action this Saturday night as well in Seekonk, Mass. NEMA Lites points leader Alby Ovitt from Raymond is anxiously looking for his first feature win of the season in a 50-lap event. The NEMA field will have legendary racers Ken Schrader and three-time World of Outlaws champion Sammy Swindell competing against teenager Chase Locke of Chester in the 29-lap Boston Louie Seymour Memorial Classic.
• Bear Ridge Speedway headlines the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds once again, with a closer points race after Josh Sunn and Max Dolliver of Londonderry closed the gap on standings leader Jason Gray last weekend.
Weekend schedule
Stafford (Connecticut): Thursday, 9 p.m.
Lee: Friday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Friday, 7 p.m.
NHMS Dirt Duels: Friday, 4 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vermont): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Seekonk (Mass.): Saturday, 6 p.m.