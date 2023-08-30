THE upcoming holiday weekend is loaded with special events for short track auto racing enthusiasts from New York to Maine, and for the first time this season it appears that weather will not stop anyone from enjoying the festivities no matter where in the Northeast you’re heading.

Claremont Motorsports Park is making up for the rain by racing both Sunday night and Monday afternoon for weekly racers. The Tetreault Memorial 73 for Late Models highlights the Sunday night schedule. Claremont’s David Greenslit and Guy Caron from Lempster lead the Late Model and Outlaws standings, respectively.