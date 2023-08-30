THE upcoming holiday weekend is loaded with special events for short track auto racing enthusiasts from New York to Maine, and for the first time this season it appears that weather will not stop anyone from enjoying the festivities no matter where in the Northeast you’re heading.
Claremont Motorsports Park is making up for the rain by racing both Sunday night and Monday afternoon for weekly racers. The Tetreault Memorial 73 for Late Models highlights the Sunday night schedule. Claremont’s David Greenslit and Guy Caron from Lempster lead the Late Model and Outlaws standings, respectively.
The 604 NHSTRA Modifieds will compete in both events as well, with Brian Robie of Sunapee on the entry list. Aaron Fellows from Croydon leads the season standings there, but with two events and the top four separated by only 14 points, that could change significantly by the time the dust settles on Monday afternoon.
Monadnock Speedway in Winchester celebrates the Labor Day weekend with round three of the Teddy Bear Pools Triple Crown finale for the NHSTRA Late Models. They will go 50 laps, with the Modifieds and five other weekly divisions of racing on the Saturday night slate.
Star Speedway in Epping is two weekends from its 58th annual Classic three-day weekend of racing, but this Saturday it’s an early start time, headlined by the Lance Davis Memorial 50 for the Woody’s Auto Street Stocks. The K-Cob Slingshots will also race in a 50-lap feature. The evening ends with a Four-Cylinder Enduro.
White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock has the “Leaf Peepers 100” for the headlining Foley Oil Late Models. The NELCAR Legends visit with a tour race that typically brings a full field of cars. The Flying Tigers and Mini Stocks are also scheduled to compete.
Legion Speedway in Wentworth finally gets to race again this Friday, with the Sportsman Modifieds, Outlaw Midgets, Non-Wing Sprint Cars and the Micro Sprints. Because of Friday weather, the track with one of the best dirt racing surfaces in the country held only one event in July and raced just one time in August.
Hudson Speedway has an event on Monday afternoon labeled the “Day of Destruction” that features spectator racing, a flagpole race and multiple Enduro events. Riverside Speedway in Groveton is closed for the Riverside Fair weekend, while Lee is closed in preparation for two big days of racing next weekend.
Out of state specials
Many Granite State racers will be traveling this weekend. There are major events in New York, Vermont and Maine to please the quest for speed and competition.
• The 67th annual Classic Weekend at Oswego (New York) Speedway will have the traditional Big Block Supermodifieds going 200 laps. Fremont native Mike Ordway Jr. has entered a race he is not all that familiar with, but he is coming off a big win there with the top wing on his Clyde Booth-owned machine a couple of weeks ago.
Ageless veteran Russ Wood Sr. of Pelham is also ready to compete in that grueling event, while youngster Ryan Locke is traveling from Chester to do the same. The 350 Supermodifieds will hold a preliminary race there on Sunday, with Star front-runners Jeffrey and Ryan Battle from Westford, Mass., in the field, along with Jon Leonard of Manchester.
• The thriving American-Canadian Tour heads to Vermont for the 45th Labor Day Classic 200 on Sunday afternoon at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre. Following his win last weekend, Gabe Brown is now just five points behind Center Conway neighbor D.J. Shaw in the season standings.
They will very much be challenged by the best weekly drivers at the historic oval who often shine in tour events at their home track, which also has a makeup race on Friday night for their weekly racers.
• The NEMA Lites head to Wiscasset Speedway in Maine for a Sunday afternoon endurance tilt that goes 60 laps for the popular winged cars. Alby Ovitt of Raymond watched his points lead slip away last week after he was eliminated early at Monadnock. His lead is just 19 points over Randy Cabral. A 150-lap Super Late Model race paying $10,000-to-win is the headline event there.
• Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont has a full card of dirt racing scheduled for Saturday, headlined by the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, Modified Coupes and DMA Midgets.
• Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vermont, has its biggest event of the year, with two days of racing, including the Granite State-based Sprint Cars of New England Tour. While Chris Donnelly is all but a lock on another championship season, there are still plenty of stories to be told.
Tuftonboro’s Jake Williams is just eight points out of second place in the standings and 16-year-old Kadyn Berry of Goffstown is close to having a top-five season with just two races left on the schedule.
Max Dolliver of Londonderry plans to run Bear Ridge, where he sits a close third in the standings and then head to Devil’s Bowl for the $10,000-to-win 200-lap Sportsman Modified race, the biggest of its kind in the Northeast.
American Airlines flight attendants gave their union leaders approval to trigger a strike if the labor group is eventually allowed to end contract negotiations under federal labor law, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said.
Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
DEDHAM, Massachusetts - A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday dismissed a criminal case charging former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick with molesting a 16-year-old boy in 1974, saying the 93-year-old was not competent to stand trial due to dementia.
Roughly 70 people marched from Kittery, Maine, to the African Burial Ground on Saturday to commemorate an American history milestone that remains compelling and dear to many hearts: the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, D.C., on August 28, 1963.
Driving past The Care Farm on South Merrimack Road in Hollis, not far from busy Route 101A in the Amherst/Merrimack/Nashua area, a bucolic scene unfolds where ponies relax in the shade while goats and sheep may be seen calmly grazing.