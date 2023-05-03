Richmond

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour lined up before the April event in Richmond, Virginia. The tour lands at Monadnock Speedway this weekend.

 Kevin Rice

THE 2023 local auto racing season ramps up this weekend with three major weekend events, including the 51st season-opening race at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, a doubleheader special at Star Speedway in Epping and two days of racing in Vermont, at the Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre.

The Monadnock event is headlined by the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, with a 200-lap event labeled, “Duel at the Dog.” It will be the first event in the Northeast for NASCAR’s oldest division. The race comes five weeks after Austin Beers became a first-time winner at Richmond (Virginia) Raceway.