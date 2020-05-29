CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Friday threw out a 27-year-old legal precedent that has been used for decades to deny access to personnel files of police and other public employees.
The court’s action came down Friday in two cases brought by newspapers and the ACLU seeking access to records involving two high-profile cases of police misconduct in Salem and Portsmouth.
The Supreme Court sent both cases back to the trial court and told the judge to balance portions of state law that provides for public access to critical documents with confidentiality of personnel files.
For decades, judges have categorically denied access to internal personnel files, citing the 1993 decision in Union Leader v. Fenniman, which held that any such files were not public.
“We now overrule Fenniman to the extent that it decided records related to ‘internal personnel practices’ are categorically exempt from disclosure under the Right to Know Law,” wrote Justice Gary Hicks in a 3-1 decision in a case where the Union Leader Corp. sought access to a 42-page audit critical of Salem police.
Such records should be subject to a balancing test to determine whether they are subject to disclosure, Hicks wrote.
In a statement, ACLU legal director Gilles Bissonnette called the decisions historic and said they restore the promise of transparency and accountability.
“This exemption had been used by government agencies to prevent access to critical information, such as that concerning police officer misconduct or how a school district responded to allegations of sexual abuse by a former teacher,” he said.
The other case involved access to an arbitration decision in a case involving former Portsmouth police officer Aaron Goodwin.