TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home (NHVH) team of employees was recently the recipient of The Common Man Roadside’s “Do Good” lunch of pizza, dessert and beverage.
Sharon Wildermann, mother of NHVH assistant dietary manager Sarah Wildermann, nominated the veterans for the honor. She said, “They have been through a lot. They go out of their way to entertain and support all the vets there that can’t currently have visitors, and have worked through all of this fearing for their families.”
Since March of 2020, the restaurant chain has accepted submissions for the complimentary delivery to healthcare providers and first responders throughout New Hampshire in recognition of their vital services to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant honors employees who have gone above and beyond with their work. In recent weeks, The Common Man Roadside has also offered half-price meals to healthcare workers and first responders.